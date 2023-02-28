June 18, 1925—Feb. 24, 2023

COLUMBUS—Phyllis A. Stanek, 97, of Columbus, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus.

Phyllis was born on June 18, 1925 in Neillsville, WI to Edward and Hazel (Hatfield) Samplawski. She was married to August Stanek on June 15, 1946, in Chicago. She was employed with the Columbus Community Hospital in housekeeping and farmed with her husband in the township of Columbus. Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Jim Stanek of Randolph, Gene (Tammy) Stanek of Lyndon Station, Merlin (Jacki) Stanek of Columbus, and Cheryl Jones (Brian Wolff) of Columbus; six grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband August in 2014; son Jerome; brothers: Clarence, Norman, Everett, Bernard, George, Harold, and Wayne; and her sisters: Catherine Wald, Alva Torisk, Geraldine Mahal, and Florence Wald.

A visitation will be held at the Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. An immediate family burial will follow the funeral at Hillside Cemetery in Columbus.

Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home in Columbus is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.