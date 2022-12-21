Jan. 25, 1937—Dec. 16, 2022

CAMBRIA—Phyllis A. Witthun, age 85 of Cambria, went to her heavenly home on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus surrounded by her children.

Phyllis Ann Witthun was born on January 25, 1937, in Courtland Township, Columbia County, the daughter of Walter E and Bertha A. (Yohn) Oehlert. She was a 1956 graduate of Rio High School. Phyllis was united in marriage to Byron Bernard Witthun on July 13, 1957, at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Doylestown. Together they raised a family on the Witthun family farm. In October 1975, they moved to the Village of Cambria and she became a member of Zion Ev. Lutheran Church. Phyllis was a faithful member of her church, participating in its Ladies Aid, teaching Sunday school and doing housekeeping that was needed.

Since high school, Phyllis was in a pen pal group that involved many others from all over the Unites States and Canada. She loved to travel to meet some of her pen pals and built lasting friendships. Phyllis loved to provide grandma care to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren when needed and always had their favorite chocolate chip cookies on hand. She loved cooking for her large family dinners and cherished the time spent with them.

Following the closing of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cambria, Phyllis transferred her membership to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland.

Phyllis will be sadly missed and mourned by her children: Cindy (Sheldon, Sr.) Wardell of Columbus, Cheryl (Elmer) Karl of Cambria, Vickie (Dean) Gorsuch of Cambria, Donna Witthun (John Kampstra) of Cambria, Clifford (Michelle) Witthun of Cambria, Roger (Susan) Witthun of Columbus, Kimberly (Troy) Becker of Pardeeville and June Witthun (Mike SearVogel) of Cambria; 28 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren with three due in the near future; her sisters: Genevieve (Leonhard) Diels of Columbus, Beverly MacDonald of Utah, Barbara Udell of Fall River and Betty Oehlert of Rio; sister-in-law, Sandra Witthun of Cambria; many nieces, nephews, several other relatives and many friends.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Byron; her son, Russell; her great-grandson in infancy, Finley Wardell; her brothers: Arnold (Mae) Oehlert, Duewaine (Barbara and Sandy) Oehlert and Eugene (Cynthia) Oehlert; her brother-in-law, Bruce Witthun; her sister-in-law, Beatrice (Robert) Ronkoski; and two brothers-in-law, Cleve MacDonald and Melvin Udell.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Friesland. Rev. John Hildebrant will officiate. Burial will follow in Cambria Cemetery. A luncheon will be served immediately following the committal service at the Cambria Fire Dept. Community Center. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services.

