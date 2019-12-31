You have free articles remaining.
Phyllis Ann Campbell, age 80 of Montello passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. A funeral service for her will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Crawford Funeral Home in Montello. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Underhill Cemetery, town of Packwaukee. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the family for a memorial that will be established in Phyllis’s name.
CRAWFORD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE of Montello and Oxford is honored to be serving the family. www.CrawfordFH.com
