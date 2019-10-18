IRON RIDGE - Phyllis Ann Rutz of Iron Ridge, passed away Oct. 17, 2019, at Shorehaven Nursing Home in Oconomowoc, at the age of 89. She was born Nov. 9, 1929, to Lester and Celia (nee Schmeling) DeMund. Phyllis was a beloved wife of Wilbert for 50 years, and a loving mom and grandmother. She was a graduate of Hustisford High School. Phyllis was a member of St. Malachy Sacred Heart Parish all her life. She kept herself busy as a volunteer for Bethesda in Horicon. She was also an avid gardener and loved her flowers. She will be remembered by her friends as a social butterfly.
She is survived by her loving children, Patricia (Richard) Hill, Michael (Susan) Rutz. Her grandchildren, Zachary and Lexana. Also, surviving are other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert in 2000.
A celebration of Phyllis’s life with family receiving relatives and friends will be Thursday, Oct. 24, from 10 - 11:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Horicon, followed by a Mass of Resurrection at 11:30 a.m. Fr. Justin Lopina will be officiating.
Interment will be at St. Malachy Cemetery in Horicon, Wis.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Hartford is serving the family.
Online condolences may be placed on our website at, www.berndt-ledesma.com.
