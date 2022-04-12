Sept. 11, 1931—Apr. 6, 2022

RIO—Phyllis Arlene Selle, 90 of Rio, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at At Home Again Assisted Living in Rio surrounded by her family. She was born September 11, 1931 in Leeds Township to Alfred and Blanche (Kohlmann) Nelson and baptized at Rio Lutheran Church October 20, 1931. She grew up on the family farm as the middle child, having three older sisters and three younger brothers.

Phyllis began her education at Jacob Low School, then graduated from Eighth Grade in 1945 and Poynette High School in 1949. She married the love of her life, Charles Donovan Selle, on September 23,1950 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Poynette. In 2020, Phyllis and Donovan enjoyed a special celebration honoring their 70th Wedding Anniversary. With a gift for numbers, Phyllis found employment at Cuna Mutual in Madison following graduation. After marriage, she became the key bookkeeper during the years of multiple farming operations, working side by side with Donovan. In later years, Phyllis worked as a payroll accountant at the United Methodist Conference Office in Sun Prairie. After the children were grown, many enjoyable “snowbird” winters were spent in Arizona, then Florida where Phyllis and Donovan developed long lasting friendships with Old Bridge Yacht Club Park residents in North Fort Myers.

Phyllis was an active, involved member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio, serving on various committees and women’s groups. She had become an avid quilter who gifted numerous quilt creations to not only family members but donated others through her church group to Lutherdale Bible Camp’s annual fundraiser event as well as other local non profit organizations.

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Charles Donovan Selle, Rio; children: Darwin (Annette) Selle and Karen Bortz, Rio; grandchildren Anthony Selle, Rio, Conrad Selle, Bloomington, IL, Marcellette (Nicolas) Cloche, Fericy, France, Nathan (Lindsey) Bortz, Kiel, Nicholas (Katie) Bortz, Rio, Neil (Rachel) Bortz, Pardeeville; great-grandchildren: Lucas Selle, Andrew and Alienor Cloche, Brady and Avery Bortz, Bryce and Kaelyn Bortz and Amelia and Barrett Bortz; brothers: Wayne (Norma) Nelson, David Nelson, Alfred (Barbara) Nelson; sister-in-law, Virginia Pache; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters and brothers-in-law: Manetta and Joe Henning, Joyce and Werner Fansel and Donna and Dick Stauber; brother-in-law, Daniel Pache; sister-in-law, Helen Nelson; son-in-law, John W. Bortz and great-grandson, Matthew Cloche.

Phyllis was loved and respected by many. Thank you to all the wonderful staff at the At Home Again in Rio facility and Generations Hospice in Fond du lac who provided her with loving attention and care. Further recognition to Grasse Funeral Service and Pastor Yvonne Marshall for their assistance at this difficult time.

Private services will be held. She will be laid to rest at Lowville Cemetery, Lowville Township. Memorials can be made in Phyllis’ name to Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rio or At Home Again Assisted Living in Rio. Mom, we love you always. May you rest in peace in your heavenly home. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23.6.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com.