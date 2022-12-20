Sept. 26, 1937—Dec. 19, 2022

PORTAGE—Phyllis G. Boggs, age 85, of Wisconsin Dells passed away surrounded by family on December 19, 2022, at Aspirus Tivoli Community in Portage. She entered heaven holding her niece’s hand.

Phyllis was born on September 26, 1937, in Wisconsin Dells, WI, the daughter of Ethel and Herbert Buckminster. Phyllis married Ken Boggs on December 7, 1957, and they celebrated 62 years of marriage.

During her lifetime, Phyllis held various jobs including as a beautician, home health care companion, and working in an office and retail environment. Over the years, what gave her the greatest joy was in helping people and care giving. Aside from her work and family, Phyllis enjoyed crafting. She was particularly passionate about crocheting and knitting, floral arranging, quilting, ceramics, and really enjoyed sharing her talents with others. She also found joy in baking for her family and friends. Christmas was one of her favorite times of year as she loved making fudge, pies and cookies, and all sorts of holiday treats.

Phyllis is survived by her children: Peggy Lucey of Madison, and Chris (Joanne) Boggs of Portage; her brother, Richard (Mary) Buckminster of Wisconsin Dells; nieces and a nephew; other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Ken in November of 2020. Phyllis’ niece, Mona, who lived across the hall from her at the nursing home, preceded her in death minutes before her own passing.

At this time there will be no services. Memorials may be made in Phyllis’ name to Dells-Delton United Methodist Church or Agrace Hospice.

The family expresses special thanks to the staff at Tivoli and Agrace Hospice.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.