Phyllis J. Ulrich, 90; Horicon

HORICON - Phyllis J. Ulrich, age 90, of Horicon, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Matthews of Horicon.
Phyllis was born, the daughter of Bertrum and Martha (Olson) Bryant, on Aug. 23, 1929, in Madison. She was proud to be a 1947 graduate of Wisconsin High School. Phyllis was united in marriage to E. Paul Ulrich on June 19, 1954, at Luther Memorial Church in Madison. Phyllis worked at Farmer's Mutual Insurance in Madison, which is now American Family. She also worked retail in numerous locations in Horicon, including the Colonial, The Attic, and Heacox Drugs.
She was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon. Phyllis was active in her community and was a member of the Homemakers Club, the Red Hatters, and she was a member of Bridge Club for 56 years with the same group of women. She was also a volunteer driver for Dodge County. Through work and her community involvement, Phyllis made lifelong friends.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Lori (Tom) Jensen of Deerfield, Ill., David (Patty) Ulrich of O'Fallon, Mo., and Carrie (Wade) Knutson of Greenleaf, Wis.; grandchildren, Kayla Knutson, Brent Knutson, Courtney Jensen, Kelly Jensen, Sheila Jensen, and Claire Ulrich; great-grandchildren, Emma, and Lily. She is also survived by her sisters, Lucille Lansing, Mary Wampfler, and Roberta (Larry) Midthun; brother-in-law, Palmer Christen, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; sisters, Virginia Petersen, Lucille Kuhlman, and Janet Christen; and her brother, Ken Bryant; and several brothers-in-laws.
Due to the current health restrictions, a private family graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon, with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer officiating.
Memorials in loving memory of Phyllis may be directed to St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon.
Special thanks to the staff of Matthews of Horicon and Marquardt Hospice for all of the care and support shown to Phyllis and her family.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information, please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
