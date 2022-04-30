June 14, 1927—April 20, 2022

It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to Phyllis Laona (Hull) Turner, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Phyllis, age 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, WI.

Phyllis was born in Portage, WI, on June 14, 1927, to Fred and Iva (Edwards) Hull. She attended Montello High School, where she was valedictorian of the class of 1945. She attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison and was then united in marriage to the love of her life, Allan C. Turner on April 10, 1948. Phyllis and Allan farmed the Turner family farmstead for 17 years and then moved to the farm where Phyllis grew up and continued to farm there for more than 30 years.

Phyllis worked for the State of Wisconsin at the state capitol in Madison before purchasing and managing Central Wisconsin Title, an abstract and title insurance company in Montello. She was an avid gardener, with roses being her favorite, and delighted in creating and entering flower arrangements at the Marquette County Fair, where she won blue ribbons year after year. She was also an expert quilter and seamstress, making quilts, dresses, shirts and even Halloween costumes for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A favorite pastime of hers was making bread, cinnamon rolls and pies. She was never content to make just one pie, often saying that as long as she was making pies, she might just as well make up an entire batch. This meant there was always an abundance of pies for family members to choose from in her freezer.

Phyllis loved to play cards and was a highly skilled player. She was a member of several card clubs and played well into her 90s. She was a beautiful musician and taught piano lessons for many years, and served as church organist for multiple churches in the area. Her faith was very important to her and she was actively involved in her church community.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Neal (Jeanne) Turner of Portage; daughter, Jean (Roger) Hodel of Belleville; daughter, Ann (Robert) Knuteson of Belleville; and daughter, Mary (Russell) Evansen of Waunakee; ten grandchildren: Tom Turner, JoAnne Turner, Ellie (Hans) Paulson, Nick (Heather) Hodel, Theron (Anne) Hodel, Scott Hodel, Mark (Ashley) Duffy, Megan Evansen, Rebecca (Robert) Johnson, and Anna Evansen; as well as eleven great-grandchildren. She is further survived by cherished sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, along with many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Allan, her parents, three sisters and two brothers.

We would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers and staff at All Saints Assisted Living in Madison and Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Their love and compassion are greatly appreciated and will be forever remembered. The family is planning a small memorial service to be held in the summer.

In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to celebrate Phyllis’ memory with a donation can send a check directly to All Saints Neighborhood or Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. Any funds sent to the family will be collected for a memorial of their choosing.