WAUPUN—Phyllis Mae Schwark, age 80 of Waupun, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Edenbrook in Fond du Lac, with her loving family at her side.

Phyllis was born on June 18, 1942, daughter of Robert and Marion (Hopp) Beekman. She was united in marriage to David Schwark on November 11, 1958. Phyllis worked for 25 years at Helen’s Kitchen until her retirement. She enjoyed camping, boating and fishing with her family. Phyllis always had beautiful flowerbeds and had a way with gardening. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. Phyllis was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Phyllis is survived by her loving husband, David Schwark; three sons: Randal (Deborah) Schwark, Ricky (Kathy) Schwark and Jeffrey (Robyn) Schwark; five grandchildren: Jocelynn (Travis) Pitz, Breanna (Erik) Marwitz, Madison (Brandyn) Mattila, Elijah Schwark and Reese Schwark; two great-grandchildren: Millie Marwitz and Gustav Marwitz; four sisters: Marilyn (Alton) Klumpers, Sharon (Jim) Levey, Diane (Dan) Allen and Luanne (Jerry) Hull; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on from 12:00 p.m. noon to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 113 County Park Road, Waupun.

A funeral service for Phyllis will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 with Pastor Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be established in Phyllis’ name to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church. Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

