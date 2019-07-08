PORTAGE—Phyllis Rae Balliet, age 94, of Portage passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 7, 2019, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah, Wis.
Phyllis was born on July 3, 1925, in Caledonia, the daughter of Charles and Ruth (Somers) Stewart. She graduated from Portage High School and married Melvin C. Balliet on February 23, 1946, at the Caledonia Presbyterian Church. She worked several jobs in Portage, but was well known for cooking and serving lunches in the cafeteria for Portage Schools until she retired. Phyllis loved to be a wife to Mel and a mother to their four boys, Tom, Gary, Randy, and Brian. She enjoyed cooking, baking, playing cards, and to be around all of her family and friends.
She is survived by three sons, Thomas (Cindy) Balliet of Dickinson, N.D., Gary (Sheryl) Balliet of Pardeeville, and Randall (Catherine) Balliet of Appleton; eight grandchildren, Kimberly (Nick) Kroehler, Jillian (Eric) Ceelen, April (Maurice) Chung, Daniel (Francesca) Balliet, Matthew (Amanda) Balliet, Brianna (Luke) Kulibert, Chad Balliet, and Shane Balliet; many great-grandchildren; her sister, Margorie Trapino of Lakewood, Colo.; her sisters-in-law, Cloe (Robert) Rehdantz and Shirley Rehdantz; nephews and nieces; other near relatives and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Balliet; her son, Brian Balliet; her sisters, Charlotte (Bernard) McCarthy, Marion (Wayne) Waldenmeyer; her brothers, Russell (Shirley) Stewart, Rodney (Jan) Stewart; and her brother-in-law, Anthony Trapino.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019, at The Portage Presbyterian Church in Portage with Rev. David Hankins officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church. A private Inurnment will follow at Shanks Cemetery in Caledonia. The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home, in Portage (www.pmmfh.com), is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at ThedaCare Medical Center in Neenah and the entire staff at Willow Lane Assisted Living in Appleton.
Memorials may be made at The Portage Presbyterian Church in Portage.
