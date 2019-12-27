Phyllis Strasser, 95, Mayville

MAYVILLE - Phyllis Josephine (Tighe) Strasser died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Touchstone in Mayville, at the age of 95.

Phyllis was born in Oakfield on Jan. 31, 1924, to parents, Walter and Elizabeth (Stadler) Tighe. She attended St. Andrew’s Catholic grade school in LeRoy. Phyllis was Baptized, Confirmed and Married at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy . Phyllis and Max were married on July 19, 1947.

As a young girl, Phyllis worked as a family helper for various farm families around the area. She also worked at the Box Factory in Fond du lac, and a telephone operator in Mayville, before the city went dial. After her marriage to Max, they owned and operated Mayville Home Improvement with her brother, Ken Tighe. In 1971, they began a new adventure in the opening of the Pub in Mayville. Phyllis was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville, and she was a 62 year member of the Mayville American Legion Auxiliary.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}