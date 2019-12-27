Phyllis Strasser, 95, Mayville

MAYVILLE - Phyllis Josephine (Tighe) Strasser died on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Touchstone in Mayville, at the age of 95.
Phyllis was born in Oakfield on Jan. 31, 1924, to parents, Walter and Elizabeth (Stadler) Tighe. She attended St. Andrew’s Catholic grade school in LeRoy. Phyllis was Baptized, Confirmed and Married at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in LeRoy . Phyllis and Max were married on July 19, 1947.
As a young girl, Phyllis worked as a family helper for various farm families around the area. She also worked at the Box Factory in Fond du lac, and a telephone operator in Mayville, before the city went dial. After her marriage to Max, they owned and operated Mayville Home Improvement with her brother, Ken Tighe. In 1971, they began a new adventure in the opening of the Pub in Mayville. Phyllis was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville, and she was a 62 year member of the Mayville American Legion Auxiliary.
Phyllis is survived by her children, Mary Jo (Lon) Bartelt of Mayville, Jeanne (Danny) Luehring of Mayville, Sam (Tammy) Strasser of Beaver Dam, and Sally Strasser of Mayville. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Brad (Missy) Bartelt, Brett (Krystal) Bartelt, Heidi (Jon) Villwock, Dani Jean (Brian) Steiner, Matthew (Kimberly) Luehring, Max (Cassie) Strasser, Aaron (Rae) Westover, Sam, Jr., and Connor Strasser; 12 great-grandchildren, Alia, Chase, Nolan, Grace, Claire, Elise, Serenity, Noah, Olivia, Maddox, Miles, Sophie; great-great-grandchildren, Jazmine and another baby girl, Luehring due in February. Phyllis also had step-grandchildren, Sadie, Emme, Tianna, Mya, Jax; and step-great-great-grandson, Ethan; and special friend, Dustin Grimes.
Phyllis is also survived by two sisters, Patricia Rusch and Georgene (Dan) Kohli; three sisters-in-law, Sue Tighe, Betty Tighe and Luanne Tighe; and many nieces and nephews.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Max in 2010; her son, Max in 1955; her daughter, Jennifer in 1953; and her grandson, Blaine in 2015. Also her brothers, Pat (Esther) Tighe, Jerry (Chico) Tighe, Ken Tighe and Carl Tighe; and sisters, Irene (Frank) Youngbeck, Alice (Melvin) Guse, and Maxine Tighe.
Visitation for Phyllis will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Father Tom Biersack presiding. Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery in Mayville.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. To make an online condolence or for more information visit www.KoepsellFH.com.
