Pieper, Janet Ann

BEAVER DAM—Janet Ann Pieper, age 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

Janet was born in Beaver Dam on January 11, 1940, the daughter of Harold and Lillian (Edwards) Link. On February 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to her husband, Jerome Leonard Pieper. They had six children, eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She enjoyed travels to Germany, Ireland, Alaska and many other states visiting her children and grandchildren. Janet also traveled extensively in their RV both locally, and across many states. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle on weekends and long cross-country trips out of state with her husband and friends.

She loved going to and having rummage sales with her friend Betty, they were known for their popular rummage sales. She was a very creative and artistic person. She also loved spending time with her friends and playing Bingo. Janet provided love, care and support by taking care of three of her grandchildren while their mother was involved with Desert Storm/Desert Shield, stationed in Korea and absent from home for many other military duties throughout her daughter’s military career.