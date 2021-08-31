Pieper, Janet Ann

BEAVER DAM—Janet Ann Pieper, age 81, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.
Janet was born in Beaver Dam on January 11, 1940, the daughter of Harold and Lillian (Edwards) Link. On February 22, 1958, she was united in marriage to her husband, Jerome Leonard Pieper. They had six children, eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She enjoyed travels to Germany, Ireland, Alaska and many other states visiting her children and grandchildren. Janet also traveled extensively in their RV both locally, and across many states. She enjoyed riding her motorcycle on weekends and long cross-country trips out of state with her husband and friends.
She loved going to and having rummage sales with her friend Betty, they were known for their popular rummage sales. She was a very creative and artistic person. She also loved spending time with her friends and playing Bingo. Janet provided love, care and support by taking care of three of her grandchildren while their mother was involved with Desert Storm/Desert Shield, stationed in Korea and absent from home for many other military duties throughout her daughter’s military career.
Janet is survived by her husband, Jerome Pieper, of Beaver Dam; children, daughter, Joleen Walker; sons, James (Brenda) Pieper, Joel Pieper, and Jay Pieper; brother, Glen (Barbara) Link; brother-in-law, Frank Schliesman; sister-in-law, Narlene Link; daughter-in law, Linda Pieper and further survived by grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Jeffery Pieper and Jon Pieper; brother, David Link; sister, Virginia Schliesman; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Janet will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., from 5p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Seth Dorn officiating. Inurnment will take place at Highland Memory Gardens at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
