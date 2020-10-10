Pieper, Randy L.

Randy was born on Jan. 20, 1945, in Portage, Wis., the only child of Leo and June (Bolgrihn) Pieper. He attended Portage Schools and graduated in 1963. After high school, Randy began working as a mail carrier for the US Post Office in Portage. He married Sally Taylor and had a daughter, Julie. They divorced and Randy was drafted into the U.S. Navy, where he served as an electrical technician on the U.S.S. Midway Carrier, one of his fondest memories, from 1969 to 1974. It was while he was in the Navy that he met Chris Delgado, the love of his life. They only knew each other six months and were married on June 19, 1971. Randy proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. When he returned home, they had two children, Amy (Cole) and Nathan. They were married for 37 years until the passing of Chris. Randy was a mail carrier for 34 years. He was a member of the Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. #675 and Exalted Ruler from 1984-1985. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his friends, as well as hunting, fishing and trapping.