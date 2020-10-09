Pieper, Randy Lee

PORTAGE - Randy Lee Pieper, age 75, passed away with family by his side on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at St. Mary Hospital in Madison, after an extended illness.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Portage on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage. Military Honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
A complete obituary will be published in an upcoming edition.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)