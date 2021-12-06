Pierce, Harold A.

BARABOO—Harold A. Pierce, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully, on his 85th birthday, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 at St. Clare Hospital after a brief illness.

Harold, son of Phillip and Ethel Eschenbach was born Dec. 5, 1936. On Jan. 31, 1961 he was united in marriage to Katherine F. Mrofchak; she preceded him in death on Dec. 5, 2013. He was raised on a family farm in Baraboo. Harold proudly served in the US Navy from Sept. 23, 1956 until his honorable discharge on Sept. 8, 1960. He was a hard worker his entire life; he was employed by Olin Corporation in the Maintenance Dept. as well as Sysco Foods. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and bowling. Harold took great pride in his lawn and enjoyed sitting and admiring his work.

He is survived by his children, Debra (Mike) Thill of Waterbury, Conn., Tricia (Eric) Klingenmeyer of North Freedom, Jeff Pierce of LaValle, Jim (Gabe) Pierce of Baraboo; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; he is further survived by his sister, Bonnie (Ted) Cowing; sisters-in-law, Pat (Bob) Baek, Pam Klingbeil as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his beloved four-legged companion, Bailey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Katherine; and his sister, Barbara Berger.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at ST. JOHN’S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Baraboo with Pastor Tim Kuske officiating. Visitation will take place on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021 at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. as well as from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the church on Friday. Burial with military honors will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery following the funeral on Friday.