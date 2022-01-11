Pierce, Patricia Ann "Pat"

BARABOO - Patricia Ann "Pat" Pierce, age 87, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at St. Clare Meadows Care Center. Patricia, daughter of Harold and Selma (Kosin) Sorenson, was born Aug. 24, 1934. She grew up in North Freedom and went to Madison after high school for nursing school. Pat met Donald R. Pierce at a dance at Devil's Lake when she was 20 years old; the two were wed on July 7, 1955. Don preceded Pat in death on July 5, 2016.

She was employed by St. Clare Meadows as a registered nurse for many years until her retirement. Pat battled multiple sclerosis for 30 years. While her health allowed, she loved to bowl and play cards. Later, when she was less mobile, she still enjoyed playing cards and dominos with her family. She also enjoyed watching game shows on TV.

Survivors include her children, Dave Pierce, Dennis (Adele) Pierce, Daniel (Penny Nelson) Pierce, and Angie Pierce; sister, Dolly Payne; brother, Ray (Judy) Sorenson; brother-in-law, Bill (Phyllis) Pierce; sister-in-law, Patricia Mueller; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; infant son, Donald; and her sister, Ginger (Art) Schubring.

A funeral service will be held at REDLIN-ERTZ FUNERAL HOME on Friday, Jan. 14, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Park officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Rock Hill Cemetery.