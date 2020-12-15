 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pietruszynski, Lois May
entries

Pietruszynski, Lois May

{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Lois May Pietruszynski, age 89, of Beaver Dam, passed away Dec. 12, 2020. She was born Nov. 12, 1931, daughter of Henry and Martha (nee Grebe) Knautz. On June 9, 1951, she married Daniel John Pietruszynski in Milwaukee, Wis. Lois enjoyed baking cookies, being outdoors in her garden and was an avid Packers fan but enjoyed all sports. She was very often a volunteer at the local blood banks.

Lois is survived by her children, Roxanne (Dennis) Briglevic, David (Mary) Pietruszynski, Daniel Jr. Pietruszynski, and Barbara (Jim) Checolinski; her seven grandchildren, Rebecca, Amanda, Daniel, Sarah, Sadie, Samantha and Matthew; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia, Ethan, Laila, Carter, Scarlet, Zoe, Preston, Tre, Collin, Ellison, Adam, and Nora. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis (Pam) Knautz; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel; her daughter-in-law, Odessa Pietruszynski; her brother, Larry (Gretchen) Knautz; and her sister and brother-in-law, Earl and Doloris Gray.

Private services were held.

Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Hartford, is serving the family.

Pietruszynski, Lois May

Lois May Pietruszynski

www.berndt-ledesma.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View () entries

() entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News