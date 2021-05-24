Pillsbury, Arbutus "Boots"

WAUPUN—Arbutus “Boots” Pillsbury, 91, of Waupun, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at her home with family by her side.
Boots Pillsbury was born January 5, 1930 in LaCrosse, WI, the daughter of John and Leona Cain Limberg. The family moved to Waupun where Boots graduated from Waupun High School in 1948. In 1949 she married Roland Klug in Dubuque, IA. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun most of their married lives. On October 9, 1971 Roland passed away. Following Roland’s death, Boots raised their eight children alone. On August 10, 1985 she married Earl Pillsbury in Waupun where they resided all their married lives. Throughout her employment years, Boots worked at Bell’s Restaurant in Waupun, JCPenney, Ben Franklin Variety Store, and retired after working 13 years at Waupun High School in food service, retiring at age 86. In 1970 she was selected as Waupun’s Mother of the Year. Boots was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Waupun where she was a member of its Women’s Circle.
Boots is survived by her children: Roland Klug, Roxanne Horn of Waupun, Yvonne (Mike) White of Waupun, Wally (Peggy) Klug of Waupun, Valerie Balgie of Waupun, and Scott Klug of Mesa, AZ; daughter-in-law, Sue Klug of Appleton; 19 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
Boots was preceded in death by her husbands, Roland Klug and Earl Pillsbury; two sons, Mike and Ron Klug; sister, Murilla Amadon; brothers: John Limberg and Bob Limberg; grandson, Noah Horn; and son-in-law, Brian Balgie.
Funeral services for Arbutus “Boots” Pillsbury will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 4 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waupun with Rev. Jeff Nicla officiating. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of service.
Thank you to the nursing staff on 2nd floor, ER at Waupun Memorial Hospital, and Joey Tucker-Pinnow, hospice nurse, for the loving care given to our mother.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.
