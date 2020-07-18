Pinion, Matthew L.

In 1969, Matt was elected President of the Mid-State Associates. Utilizing the business knowledge he had acquired in Milwaukee, he guided the firm on an expansion program. In 1970, the firm moved to a new and larger building at 1111 8th St. The firm had grown to 16 full-time employees by this time and MSA had broadened its areas of expertise to include more environmentally oriented projects and expanded its Architectural Division.

As the firm continued to grow over the course of the next few years, by 1976 it was necessary to add 1,500 square feet to the existing 8th Street building. By this time there were about 25 full-time employees and the company had opened branch surveying offices in Mauston, Wis., and Galena, Ill. During this six-year period, engineers, surveyors, and environmental staff were added to make MSA a stronger and more diversified firm.

By 1983, it became apparent that it would be necessary to either expand the 8th Street building or build a new one. Matt and the Board of Directors had the foresight to construct a new 16,000-square-foot building in the Madalon Industrial Park on the City's west side that continues to serve as their corporate headquarters. When Mid-State Associates moved into their new building in May 1984, the number of full-time employees had swelled to over 34, making them the 13th largest consulting engineering firm in Wisconsin. Shortly after moving into their new facility, Mid-State Associates saw the need for the expansion of testing facilities to provide sampling and analysis of both water and wastewater in accordance with EPA regulations; consequently, the firm added environmental testing services with three full-time employees. Within three years, a new laboratory building was erected on a site adjacent to their main office building and the laboratory staff grew to seven employees. A subsequent expansion of the laboratory building allowed for staff growth to 23 scientists and assistants with space for state-of-the-art computer technology to serve the company's growing list of clients.