Pinion, Matthew L.

BARABOO - Matthew L, Pinion, age 85 of Baraboo, Wis., passed away peacefully at home on the afternoon of July 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Matt was born on March 12, 1935, in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of John and Cecelia (Veit) Pinion. He attended Marshfield High School as a member of the class of 1953 and continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On May 11, 1957, he was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Joan Galvin. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering in June 1958. Upon graduation, he took a full-time position with Platt & Schulz, a small consulting engineering firm in Baraboo (where he had worked the summer of 1957).
In 1960, he left Baraboo for a full-time position with the Milwaukee Gas Company where he was a project and design engineer, analyzing and designing new and replacement gas transmission and distribution facilities within the central section of Milwaukee, including coordinating all projects with the Expressway, State Highway Commission, municipalities, and other utilities. While working in Milwaukee, Matt took elective courses in the School of Commerce at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
In 1968, under orders from his wife, the couple with their five kids returned to Baraboo to become a partner in the firm of Mid-State Associates. (In 1962, Platt & Schultz incorporated into Mid-State Associates).
In 1969, Matt was elected President of the Mid-State Associates. Utilizing the business knowledge he had acquired in Milwaukee, he guided the firm on an expansion program. In 1970, the firm moved to a new and larger building at 1111 8th St. The firm had grown to 16 full-time employees by this time and MSA had broadened its areas of expertise to include more environmentally oriented projects and expanded its Architectural Division.
As the firm continued to grow over the course of the next few years, by 1976 it was necessary to add 1,500 square feet to the existing 8th Street building. By this time there were about 25 full-time employees and the company had opened branch surveying offices in Mauston, Wis., and Galena, Ill. During this six-year period, engineers, surveyors, and environmental staff were added to make MSA a stronger and more diversified firm.
By 1983, it became apparent that it would be necessary to either expand the 8th Street building or build a new one. Matt and the Board of Directors had the foresight to construct a new 16,000-square-foot building in the Madalon Industrial Park on the City's west side that continues to serve as their corporate headquarters. When Mid-State Associates moved into their new building in May 1984, the number of full-time employees had swelled to over 34, making them the 13th largest consulting engineering firm in Wisconsin. Shortly after moving into their new facility, Mid-State Associates saw the need for the expansion of testing facilities to provide sampling and analysis of both water and wastewater in accordance with EPA regulations; consequently, the firm added environmental testing services with three full-time employees. Within three years, a new laboratory building was erected on a site adjacent to their main office building and the laboratory staff grew to seven employees. A subsequent expansion of the laboratory building allowed for staff growth to 23 scientists and assistants with space for state-of-the-art computer technology to serve the company's growing list of clients.
In 1991, Matt led the effort to create Mid-State's Employee Stock Ownership Plan.
In the spring of 1992, MSA completed a 10,000-square-foot addition to their office building on South Boulevard that included space for the future addition of as many as 40 additional employees. By this time, the company was also operating additional branch offices in Adams-Friendship, Beaver Dam and Rhinelander, Wis., and had a combined total of 150 full-time employees. During the summer construction seasons, as many as 20 co-op students and technicians were added to staff.
Matt retired in 1996 but under his leadership during his 30 years with the company, Mid-State Associates had grown to be the seventh largest consulting firm in the state of Wisconsin. During a period of time when many small consulting firms struggled to survive, the company grew and prospered, and the current leadership continues that tradition.
He was also very generous and contributed his time and talents to the Baraboo community and its fraternal, religious and service organizations. Matt was a member of the Baraboo School Board from 1972-1977 and was an active member of the Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Elks, St. Joseph's Catholic Church, and an advocate for the Circus World Museum, Ochsner Park Zoo, Camp Gray and the United Way.
In 1974, Matt was one of 15 partners that built Thunderbird Lanes, which at the time was one of the finest bowling establishments for a city our size in the state.
He and Joan have been lifelong fans of the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers and the Chicago Cubs. His hobbies included bowling, fishing, whitewater rafting, coin collecting, teaching family and friends to water-ski at the family cottage, planning family vacations, storytelling, and doting on his grandchildren and their families.
It goes without saying that Dad took great pride in the accomplishments of Mid-State Associates and he thoroughly enjoyed serving his colleagues and clients. His strong work ethic, leadership and dedication to make Baraboo a better place has left a lasting impression on all of us. He was particularly proud of his family and his children's accomplishments both academically and professionally.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan; children Cathy (Laura), John (Kathy), Laurie, Mark (Kerry), and Tom (Tamie); grandchildren Taylor (Jonathan) Stef, Matthew (Dannielle) Pinion, Lexy Beckwith, Ben (Katie) Beckwith, Kenzie Hacker, Paige Pinion, Eli Pinion, Michaela (Tomas) Pinion and Andrew Pinion; great grandchildren James, Levi and Harper; his sister Marie Allen and her three daughters, Beth, Sara, and Barb, her son Jim and their families. There's also a special place in his heart (and ours) for his "adopted family" at the Log Cabin Restaurant in Baraboo.
He was preceded in death by his parents John and Cecelia Pinion, his in-laws John and Margaret Galvin, his sister-in-law Burleigh Anderson and brother-in-law Pat Galvin; and his twin grandsons Joshua and Jacob Pinion.
A visitation will be held at the Redlin Funeral Home in Baraboo on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday, July 22, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the Mass of Christian Burial at the church.
In order to maintain physical distancing, only 50 people at a time will be allowed in the funeral home and only 100 people at a time will be allowed inside the church during visitation as well as the following church service. The family is requiring that everyone wear a mask and a limited quantity will be available at both the funeral home and the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, which the family will distribute to Mom and Dad's favorite local charitable organizations.
The family would like to thank all of our family and friends for all of their love and support through these difficult times. We would also like to extend our enduring gratitude to Father Jay Poster; Dr. Krszjzaniek; the staff at SSM Specialty Clinic in Baraboo; SSM Healthcare's Physicians and Nurses; and especially to the SSM Hospice staff and their wonderful care and genuine compassion for Dad.
Dad, in the true spirit of stewardship, you definitely made our world a better place than we found it. We love you and will miss you more than you can possibly imagine. Save us a spot!
