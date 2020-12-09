Pitkin, Gerald D. "Jerry"

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the TORKELSON FUNERAL HOME in Ontario. Burial will follow in Hilltop Rest Cemetery. Pastor Michael Gjefle will officiate. Friends and family are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Due to Covid concerns, masks and social distancing are required. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Ontario is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.