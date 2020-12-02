 Skip to main content
Pitkin, Gerald D. "Jerry"
Pitkin, Gerald D. "Jerry"

HILLSBORO - Gerald D. "Jerry" Pitkin, age 74, of Hillsboro, Wis., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Jerry was born Nov. 4, 1946, at home by Posey Creek near Wilton, Wis., to Edgar and Ruth (Nelson) Pitkin. He graduated from Brookwood High School in Ontario, Wis., in 1964. He worked at Brunner Manufacturing in Elroy, Wis., for over 20 years. He also owned his own business, Jerry's Sports Shop, in Elroy, Wis. He liked hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his mother, Ruth Olson of Ontario; his wife of 37 years, Terry of Hillsboro; his son, Mathew of Hillsboro; his daughter, Jackelyn Pitkin of Tomah; two grandsons, Dillon and Dakota Markell; his aunt, Ruby Berg of Ontario; and his sister-in-law, Nancy Pitkin of La Crosse.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edger; his stepfather, Lyle Olson; his brother, Robert "Bob" Pitkin; and his sister, Pamela (Pitkin) Fuchsteiner.

Funeral Services will take place at a later date and will be announced when they are finalized. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Ontario is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Pitkin, Gerald D. "Jerry"

Gerald D. "Jerry" Pitkin

