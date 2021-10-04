WAUPUN—Mark Piwoni, 69, of Waupun passed away unexpectedly Sept. 28, 2021 as a result of an auto accident.

Mark was born May 11, 1952, the son of Thomas and Marian Bingenheimer Piwoni. Mark graduated from Cedarburg high school. He worked at Kimberly Clark for over 30 years until he retired. He was a valued employee who truly loved his job and was appreciated for his ability to solve any mechanical problem.

Mark loved and adored his wife Rita Boebel since the day they met 26 years ago. They enjoyed spending time together and were truly best friends. He was loved dearly by her children and eventual grandkids. He loved teaching them about how things worked, solving puzzles with them and watching them grow up. He never missed a birthday or a graduation party. His love language was the gift of food and he loved preparing food for family gatherings and making sure everyone cleaned their plate. He enjoyed traveling to Florida, Branson and numerous sites in between with his family.