Planasch, Joseph S.

HORICON—Joseph S. Planasch, age 91, of Horicon, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at his home, surrounded by his family, in Horicon.

Joe was born the son of Martin and Rose (Hussli) Planasch on April 7, 1929. He attended Horicon High School until entering the U.S. Navy from 1946-1950. Joe was united in marriage to Bernice Lauersdorf on June 7, 1957. He had worked as skilled carpenter for 16 years and as an iron worker with the Iron Workers Local 8 for 25 years. Joe was a member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church in Horicon.

In his spare time, Joe enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, and politics. He was a beautiful cabinet maker, made bows and arrows, built boats, and also raced boats when he was young. He was truly a “jack of all trades.” Joe was very proud of his children.

Joe is survived by his wife, Bernice of Horicon; his daughter, Christine of Juneau; his son, Donald (Nadine Lehman) of Mayville; his sister, Mary Buschkopf of Surprise, Ariz.; his four sisters-in-law; and two brothers-in-law. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; sister, Theresa; a sister in infancy, Kathryn; his brother, Martin Jr.; and five brothers-in-law.