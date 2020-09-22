Planasch, Michael J.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JUNEAU - Michael J. Planasch, 63, also known as "Mopar Man," "Big Mike," "JC," "Mongoose" and "Grumpa," passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.

A Celebration of Life Open House for Mike will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., at his home, 329 N. Fairfield Avenue, Juneau, WI. This is the day that Mike would be at the Jefferson Car Show Swap Meet (which is cancelled due to Covid 19). The family welcomes you to drive by with your favorite cool car and stop in and help them give Big Mike a proper Mopar send off.

Michael was born on Dec. 15, 1956, the son of Raymond and Dorothy (Kraft) Planasch in Beaver Dam, Wis. He went to Columbus High School. On June 23, 1984, he was united in marriage with Monica Keel at the First United Methodist Church in Beaver Dam.

Mike had been employed for many years as a machinist, first at Monarch Range Company, then Maysteel and finally with Metalcraft of Mayville. He had been a member of the IAM Local 2053. Mike was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Beaver Dam.