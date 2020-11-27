Plath, Karen L.

CAMBRIA - Karen L. Plath, age 64, of Cambria, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

Karen was born on Oct. 12, 1956, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Roland and Sharon (Kuhnke) Voigt. She was a graduate of Beaver Dam High School, class of 1974.

Over the years Karen was employed at Green Giant, Badger Cold Storage, and most recently UWGP in Friesland. She always worked hard and excelled in all the positions she held. Her lively personality and quick sense of humor lead to lasting friendships with co-workers.

Karen appreciated the time she spent on her Harley, riding with her husband and friends. She also enjoyed traveling. It didn't matter if it was a trip to Florida or just a day trip bumming around, even short trips with Karen were bound to be memorable. She also found joy in horseback riding and looked forward to any opportunity to do so.