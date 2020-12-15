Playman, Matthew Dean

Matt was born Dec. 7, 1957, in Baraboo, Wis. He was the son of Robert E. and Betty J. (Tilton) Playman. Matt graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School in 1977 and pursued a lifelong career in food and beverage service. His career highlights included Banquet Manager at Walt Disney World, running the River Inn with his father, and sales roles with Sysco Foods and Frank Beverage. He rounded out his career as a Food and Beverage Manager in the waterpark industry in his hometown of Wisconsin Dells.

While he lived and loved big, family always came first for Matt. In 1986, he welcomed the love of his life, daughter Alyssa Rose, who he referred to as "Tiny Baby." His life revolved around his daughter, and they shared a strong and unique bond. When his granddaughter, Riley Rose, came into his life in 2017, she became "Teenier Tinier Baby." While family was Matt's strongest passion, he had a great love for the outdoors. He would spend every free minute on the Wisconsin River in Wisconsin Dells. At the helm of his boat, he was always gleeful pointing out the history, beauty, and sites of his beloved river. It was truly his "happy place." Matt also had a love for cars and music. He had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing. His proudest moment was seeing his idol, Barbra Streisand, live in concert with his dad. He also related and aspired to the music of Josh Groban.