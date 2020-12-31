Pluedeman, Lorraine Frieda (Brandt)

KEKOSKEE - Lorraine Frieda (Brandt) Pluedeman, 85 years, formerly of Kekoskee, died peacefully on Dec. 28, 2020, at Woodlands Senior Park.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 9:30-11 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fond du Lac with the Rev. Philip Enderle officiating. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Mayville.

Lorraine was born the daughter of Herbert and Eleanor (Kuells) Brandt in the Town of Cedarburg on Aug. 10, 1935. On Sept. 29, 1956, she was united in marriage with Russell L. Pluedeman at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Theresa. She retired from Mayville Metal Products as a spot welder.

Lorraine was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac and a former member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville. Following retirement, she loved to rock the babies at St. John's Child Care, play cards, drive her friends to the Amish store, and listen to polka music.