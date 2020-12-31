Pluedeman, Lorraine Frieda (Brandt)

KEKOSKEE - Lorraine Frieda (Brandt) Pluedeman, 85 years, formerly of Kekoskee, died peacefully on Dec. 28, 2020, at Woodlands Senior Park.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 9:30-11 a.m., with a service to follow at 11 a.m. at HOPE LUTHERAN CHURCH in Fond du Lac with the Rev. Philip Enderle officiating. Due to Emergency Order #1 under Executive Order #82, masks are required while in attendance. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at St. John's Cemetery in Mayville.
Lorraine was born the daughter of Herbert and Eleanor (Kuells) Brandt in the Town of Cedarburg on Aug. 10, 1935. On Sept. 29, 1956, she was united in marriage with Russell L. Pluedeman at Zion Lutheran Church in the Town of Theresa. She retired from Mayville Metal Products as a spot welder.
Lorraine was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac and a former member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville. Following retirement, she loved to rock the babies at St. John's Child Care, play cards, drive her friends to the Amish store, and listen to polka music.
Lorraine is survived by her four children, Kathleen (Rick) Korb of Fond du Lac, Roger (Carol) Pluedeman of Eagle River, Karen (Bob) Carroll of Leesburg, Fla., and Richard (Wendy) Pluedeman of Eagle River; brother, Ronald (Marian) Brandt of Cedarburg; eight grandchildren, Sara Pluedeman, Jason Pluedeman, Elizabeth Sazama, Cassandra (Zachary) Vircks, Jacob (Amber) Pluedeman, Ashley (Kurt) Woodruff, Kimberly (Bryan) Barfknecht and Christopher Carroll; and seven great-grandchildren, Lydia, Jonah, Nolan, Edward, Dawson, Kinsley, and Elise. She is further survived by her brother-in-law, Roland (Dorothy) Schroeder of Horicon; sister-in-law, Hildegarde Brandt of Cedarburg; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, on Oct. 9, 2020; and brothers, Wilmer (Joanne) Brandt and Allen Brandt.
If desired, memorials may be directed to Hope Lutheran Church, Agnesian Hospice Hope, or to a charity, organization, or cause of choice.
The family extends a special thank you to the caregivers and staff at Woodlands Senior Park for the care given to Lorraine.
The Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
