Pluim, Dennis W.

FOND DU LAC - Dennis W. Pluim, 81, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at Maple Meadows.

He was born on Oct. 5, 1939, in Waupun, the son of Willis Pluim and Verna Drager Maas. He was a graduate of Waupun High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force for eight years.

Dennis spent 15 years in Saudi Arabia working at Aramco Oil. He loved to go scuba diving, and while in Saudi, he became a certified PADI Scuba Instructor. On Dec. 29, 1990, he married Betty A. Visser, in Bangkok, Thailand. She then joined him in Saudi for four years before they moved back to Wisconsin in the mid-1990s.

He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Betty A. Pluim; his children, Rick Moulton, Gregory Pluim, Robyn Faul, Scott, Moulton and Tonya Friess; his grandchildren, Brandie Riederer, Lucas Neas, Ryan Moulton, Zachery Pluim and Ethan Pluim; and his great-grandchildren, Ivy Neas and Savannah Ott.

He is preceded in death by his father, Willis Pluim; his mother and step-father, Verna and Arnold Maas; and his sister, Roberta Rens.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

