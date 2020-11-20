Pluim, Ronald

Born in Wisconsin, serving in the U.S. Army and graduating from the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering, he specialized in bridge design, completing his career as President of an engineering consulting firm. He has two children, Karen Pluim and husband, George Farah; and Carl Pluim and partner, Teri Foley. This November he and partner, Maureen Breininger Hlavacek, celebrated 30 years of love and friendship. He is also survived by sister, Mary Ann (Pluim) Tank; and sister-in-law, Dee Pluim; as well as many other family members.