 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pluim, Ronald
0 entries

Pluim, Ronald

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ronald Pluim

MATTHEWS, N.C. - Ronald Pluim, age 84, passed from heart failure on Nov. 14, 2020. He was kind and generous with a wry sense of humor and a positive attitude.

Born in Wisconsin, serving in the U.S. Army and graduating from the University of Wisconsin College of Engineering, he specialized in bridge design, completing his career as President of an engineering consulting firm. He has two children, Karen Pluim and husband, George Farah; and Carl Pluim and partner, Teri Foley. This November he and partner, Maureen Breininger Hlavacek, celebrated 30 years of love and friendship. He is also survived by sister, Mary Ann (Pluim) Tank; and sister-in-law, Dee Pluim; as well as many other family members.

Due to COVID there will not be a memorial service.

Here is a link to a video of Ron's life: https://photos.app.goo.gl/wfgLSdZSyVpNmwYk6

+1 
Pluim, Ronald

Ronald Pluim

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News