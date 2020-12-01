Plumb, Barbara

Barbara met her late husband, Wendell, in the choir at Terryville Congregational church. Married at the same church Dec. 1, 1945, Barbara and Wendell sang together in the choir for many years. Barbara was a very active member, involved in church suppers, bazaars, and other roles, and taking over the responsibilities for the church's food pantry when the Rev. Vardell Swett retired. She was also a long time member of Eastern Star. Barbara and Wendell were fixtures at the Lions Terryville fair. Even after she became physically limited due to a failed hip surgery, she continued her service to the church and to the needy by knitting too many prayer shawls to count, giving that up just a year or two ago. Barbara was an avid reader, gardener, baker and cook, and was always ready for an adventure, traveling to Germany with Wendell, spending a day on the beach at Rocky Neck, and tent camping with her daughter Janice's family in Connecticut and her son Roger's family in Wisconsin. Along with her daughter, Patricia, Barbara visited Arizona and her son, Christopher, and especially enjoyed a jeep tour of the mountains. Her last big adventure was when she was 95. It was a long late March 2018 hike through snow and muck and narrow boardwalks with daughters, Jennifer and Janice; son, Roger; daughter-in-law; a granddaughter; and two great-granddaughters. The hike took nearly four hours on a sunny but chilly day, yet when asked if she remembered it, she grinned widely and said "that was fun!" As her health began to fail, Barbara was blessed to be able to live in her home on the corner of High and Hillside until recently, thanks to her daughter Janice, who unselfishly devoted herself to caring for her mother. This past year, when Barbara no longer felt comfortable living alone, Janice and her husband, Hank, opened their hearts and their home to Barbara, caring for Barbara with love and devotion until two weeks before she died.