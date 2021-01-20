Pocevicz, Ronald A.

NEW LISBON - Ronald A. Pocevicz, age 78, of New Lisbon, Wis., died on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at his home. Ronald was the son of Anton and Veronica (Vaicaitis) Pocevicz Jr. and was born on Dec. 8, 1942, in Mauston, Wis.
Ronald graduated from East Leyden High School in Franklin Park, Ill., in 1960 and went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Elmhurst University in Illinois. After college he joined the U.S. Navy as a mechanic, from 1965 to 1967 serving in the Vietnam War. Ronald later went to work as a millwright for the local 1693 Union in Illinois for 40 years.
He was united in marriage to Jacqueline Safranek on Aug. 17, 1968, in Franklin Park, Ill. In 1986 Ronald and Jackie moved to New Lisbon and purchased the Germantown Junction Store, which they have owned and operated for 32 years. Ronald had a love of selling propane at the store. He would plant flowers in front of the store and take care of them; he especially loved looking at his sunflowers, which were his favorite. He enjoyed sitting down at the store and swapping stories with all of his daily customers and friends.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jackie of New Lisbon; children, Tiffany Pocevicz of Mauston, Roni (Doug) Jawson of Mauston and Jake (Bonny) Pocevicz of Villa Park, Ill.; stepchildren, Philip (Shelly) Stuever of Michigan and Cheri (Skip) Kramer of West Chicago, Ill.; sisters, Edith, Christine, Anita and Rita; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Toni; and granddaughter, Gabrielle Stuever.
A private family service will take place at a later date with military honors. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com.
