BEAVER DAM - Polly J. Knoll, 87, of Beaver Dam passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Marshfield Medical Center of Beaver Dam.
A memorial gathering for Polly will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. until Noon at Trinity Church United Methodist, 308 Oneida Street in Beaver Dam. A memorial service to celebrate Polly’s life will follow at noon with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating.
A complete obituary will follow in next week’s publication.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com
