BEAVER DAM - Polly J. Knoll, 87, of Beaver Dam passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Marshfield Medical Center of Beaver Dam.
A memorial gathering for Polly will be held on Friday, Dec. 6 from 11 a.m. until Noon at Trinity Church United Methodist, 308 Oneida Street in Beaver Dam. A memorial service to celebrate Polly’s life will follow at Noon with the Rev. Cherie Forret officiating.
Polly was born on May 31, 1932, the daughter of Evan W. and Grace Muriel (Smith) Ost in Kenosha, Wis.
Polly was a renowned Equine photographer. She traveled over the United States and many places throughout the world which resulted in magazine covers, articles, and great friends. She was a member of the Pyramid Society, the Arabian Horse Association, the Wisconsin Arabian Horse Association and a past member of the United States Trotting Association and a past member of the United States Trotting Association. Polly was awarded the 2013 PYRAMID SOCIETY TRUSTEES' AWARD for which she was very proud to receive. This was presented to Polly for her distinguished service to the Egyptian Arabian Horse Worldwide.
Polly was a very accomplished horseman. She enjoyed all aspects of riding English, Western, Dressage and Jumping. She also trained and drove Harness Race horses. She was one of the first women to receive a license to drive Harness racehorses in the State of Wisconsin. Although Polly loved all horses, she gave her heart to the Arabian Horse.
She was also a longtime member of Trinity Church United Methodist in Beaver Dam. Polly was also a past Real Estate sales person for the State of Wisconsin.
Polly is survived by her daughter, Jan (David) Burgan of Clear Spring, Md.; her grandson, Dustin (Megan) Westenmeyer of Cross Junction, Va.; and their son, Colin; her granddaughter, Danielle (Nick) Westenmeyer DiVito of Stephenson, Va.; and her daughter, Ava; and step-daughter, Skyeler. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Evelyn Tromp; and her brother, Gary Ost.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for Polly may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the Horse Protection Association, 20690 NW 130th Ave., Micanopy, FL 32667.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
