Pomplun, Jean Anne

FOXFIRE VILLAGE, N.C. - Jean Anne Pomplun, 82, of Foxfire Village, N.C., and formerly of Portage, Wis., passed away on Nov. 27, 2021, at her home.
Born on March 15, 1939, in Portage, Wis., to the late Ralph and Helen Swanson, Jean was a very hardworking woman who cared deeply for her family. She retired from the City of Neenah as Assistant Deputy Clerk. She was a talented singer and dedicated church choir member. She enjoyed cooking and reading, but mostly she enjoyed being a mother and loving wife.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph "Skip" Swanson Jr.
She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, William Seal Pomplun; two daughters, Nancy (Joo Hee) Pomplun and Patricia Sang; brother, Robert Swanson; sister, Joan Anderson; and is also survived by one granddaughter, Kayla Sang.
A private service will be held for the immediate family at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.bolesfuneralhome.com.
Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines.
