Poole, Sue

SHAWANO - Sue Poole, age 74, was called home by her Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah after a short but kick-ass battle with cancer. Sue was born in Columbus, Wis., daughter of the late Cleve and Esther (Conant) Brozek. Sue married the love of her life, Owen Poole, on Oct. 28, 1967. They shared 53 years of marriage and raised two sons.
Sue enjoyed keeping busy, whether it was volunteering at the Red Barn brat fry, crocheting, cooking, putting together puzzles or fishing on Clover Leaf Lake. She and Owen enjoyed their yearly trip to Ashland with a view of the lake. She always looked forward to spending time with her family at the Pride of America Campgrounds.
Sue is survived by her loving husband: Owen Poole of Shawano; her sons: Jim (Monica Johns) Poole of Baraboo and Bill (Melissa) Poole of Beaver Dam; her five grandchildren: Tyler Castle, Victoria (fiancé Jamie Hooker) Poole, Cassie, Chris, Colin Smith; and siblings: John Brozek Sr., Jeff (Yasmin) Brozek Sr., and Kathy Castellano. She is further survived by special friends Linda Ruby, Ralph and Jean Mueller, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Mike, Cleve, James Brozek; and sister-in-law Alice Brozek.
It was Sue's wish not to have a formal funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please share a story, picture or condolence at www.hovcremations.com.
Sue's family would like to thank the nurses and staff on the fifth floor of Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah and Thedacare of Shawano for their care and kindness. A special thanks to her niece Rebecca Brozek for being there for Sue and the family in her final days.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”
