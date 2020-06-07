Poole, Sue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SHAWANO - Sue Poole, age 74, was called home by her Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Thedacare Regional Medical Center Neenah after a short but kick-ass battle with cancer. Sue was born in Columbus, Wis., daughter of the late Cleve and Esther (Conant) Brozek. Sue married the love of her life, Owen Poole, on Oct. 28, 1967. They shared 53 years of marriage and raised two sons.

Sue enjoyed keeping busy, whether it was volunteering at the Red Barn brat fry, crocheting, cooking, putting together puzzles or fishing on Clover Leaf Lake. She and Owen enjoyed their yearly trip to Ashland with a view of the lake. She always looked forward to spending time with her family at the Pride of America Campgrounds.

Sue is survived by her loving husband: Owen Poole of Shawano; her sons: Jim (Monica Johns) Poole of Baraboo and Bill (Melissa) Poole of Beaver Dam; her five grandchildren: Tyler Castle, Victoria (fiancé Jamie Hooker) Poole, Cassie, Chris, Colin Smith; and siblings: John Brozek Sr., Jeff (Yasmin) Brozek Sr., and Kathy Castellano. She is further survived by special friends Linda Ruby, Ralph and Jean Mueller, many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Mike, Cleve, James Brozek; and sister-in-law Alice Brozek.