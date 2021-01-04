Pope, Donald Graeme

FALL RIVER—FALL RIVER—Donald Graeme Pope, “Don”, age 62, passed away unexpectedly in his home with his wife by his side on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1958, to Richard Stockton and Jean Bray (Edwards) Pope in Aylth, Scotland. Don graduated from St. Marks and attended University of Oregon. He was married to Dawnelle Gibson in 1981 in Oregon and moved to Connecticut. They raised four children in Vermont and then relocated to Wisconsin for a Senior Estimator position at Perry Judds. He then transitioned to Vintage Parts in Beaver Dam.
Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Dawnelle; children: Tiffany (S. Ram Balakrishnan), Nick (Emily), Amanda (Darryl), and Emma Letlebo (John); grandchildren: Ashvin, Anand, Rowen, Ivahn, Daeja, Little Darryl, and Audrey; sisters Mary (Denise Dodds) and Julie. He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no public visitation for Donald Graeme Pope. Private funeral services will be held at Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus, Wisconsin on Wednesday, January 6th at 5:00 pm Central Standard Time. Should you wish to honor Don’s memory virtually with the family on the 6th, please reach out to donaldpopefamily@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friends of Acadia which works closely with Acadia National Park (https:/friendsofacadia.org/giving-membershiponate-to-the-annual-fund/). Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.
Jensen Funeral & Cremation
Columbus 920-623-5850
