Pope, Donald Graeme

FALL RIVER—FALL RIVER—Donald Graeme Pope, “Don”, age 62, passed away unexpectedly in his home with his wife by his side on Wednesday, December 30, 2020. He was born on September 24, 1958, to Richard Stockton and Jean Bray (Edwards) Pope in Aylth, Scotland. Don graduated from St. Marks and attended University of Oregon. He was married to Dawnelle Gibson in 1981 in Oregon and moved to Connecticut. They raised four children in Vermont and then relocated to Wisconsin for a Senior Estimator position at Perry Judds. He then transitioned to Vintage Parts in Beaver Dam.

Don will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Dawnelle; children: Tiffany (S. Ram Balakrishnan), Nick (Emily), Amanda (Darryl), and Emma Letlebo (John); grandchildren: Ashvin, Anand, Rowen, Ivahn, Daeja, Little Darryl, and Audrey; sisters Mary (Denise Dodds) and Julie. He was preceded in death by his parents.