Popp, Alice Mae (nee Ward)

BARABOO—Alice Mae Popp (née Ward), age 98, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, at Meadows Care Center in Baraboo, Wis., surrounded by loving family. She was born Oct. 7, 1921, in Claremont, N.H., the daughter of Gladys L. Butterfield (née Freeman) and Claude T. Butterfield. Later her mother married Ira T. Ward, who adopted Alice and who she considered to be her father. Alice’s childhood in Sherborn, Mass., was the source of her memorable New England accent and strength. She was also known for her welcoming temperament, sense of humor, amazing memory, tidiness, attention to detail, politeness and properness, practicality, love for her family, and her always beautifully manicured nails! Alice always expressed genuine concern for others, and she was fiercely independent since she never wanted to bother anyone.

As a young woman, Alice attended Boston Business College and commuted from Sherborn to Boston daily for her job at a small insurance company where she replaced the first man drafted into World War II from the company. She used to talk about wearing her spectator pumps and white gloves on the train. She was introduced to her husband, Ted, by his divinity school friends. On New Year’s Eve of a leap year, Alice proposed to Ted because, she said, “On leap year it was appropriate for the woman to propose.” Their first home and church were in Roslindale, Mass., where they lived with their first two children, Jonas and Gladys. During the Korean War, Alice drove across the country to San Jose, Calif. “To be closer to Ted while he was in Korea as an army chaplain on a MASH Unit. I drove by myself with the two children. Gladys in a basket on the front seat and Jonas had the whole back seat, with his toys, to play in,” Alice explained.