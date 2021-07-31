Porter, Betty (Sauk)

MADISON—Betty (Sauk) Porter, aka, “BETS,” born on Aug. 9, 1930, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020.
A celebration of her life will be held at NORA’S TAVERN, 1843 U.S. Highway 12 & 18, Deerfield, Wis., from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420
