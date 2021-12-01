Potter, Harold "Red"

LYNDON STATION - Harold "Red" Potter, age 97, of Lyndon Station, Wis., passed away on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021.
A memorial funeral service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 1 p.m. at the CONWAY-PICHA FUNERAL HOME in Lyndon Station with Pastor Lee Bushweiler officiating. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Military honors will be provided by the American Legion Post #110 of New Lisbon, Wis.
Harold was born in Germantown, Wis., the son of Fred and Rena (Newport) Potter. He spent many years as a carpenter for Dells Lumber Company in Wisconsin Dells. He was a longtime member of the American Legion. He loved restoring old cars.
Harold is survived by his brother, Robert (Betty) Potter; and sister, Beth (Ron) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hilda; three brothers; and three sisters.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
