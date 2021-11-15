Potterton Jr., Glenn

PORTAGE/MINERAL POINT—Glenn Potterton Jr., age 95 of Portage and formerly of Mineral Point passed away and went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Glenn was born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Mineral Point, Wis. to Glenn Sr. and Myrtle (Jewell) Potterton.

Glenn farmed in the Mineral Point area for over 50 years. He loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.

He has been a member of many Methodist Churches throughout his 95 years.

Glenn was also a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for over 65 years of which he held many positions, including Grand Master of the state of Wisconsin.

On June 1, 1946, he married Virginia Waterman. They were married over 57 years until she passed away on August 30, 2003.

He is survived by their three daughters, Gloria (Richard) McNeill of Clearwater, Fla., Marsha (Ron) Jean of Altoona, Iowa and Glenda (George) Johnson of Portage, Wis. Glenn leaves behind nine grandchildren, Angela Breuing, Steph Horton & Brian McNeill of Minn., Scott & Todd Jean of Iowa. Marc Weier, Melissa Kirk, Jody Myers and Kevin Johnson of Wis. He was blessed with 25 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.