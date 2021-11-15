Potterton Jr., Glenn

PORTAGE/MINERAL POINT—Glenn Potterton Jr., age 95 of Portage and formerly of Mineral Point passed away and went to meet his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.
Glenn was born on Sept. 30, 1926 in Mineral Point, Wis. to Glenn Sr. and Myrtle (Jewell) Potterton.
Glenn farmed in the Mineral Point area for over 50 years. He loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing.
He has been a member of many Methodist Churches throughout his 95 years.
Glenn was also a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows for over 65 years of which he held many positions, including Grand Master of the state of Wisconsin.
On June 1, 1946, he married Virginia Waterman. They were married over 57 years until she passed away on August 30, 2003.
He is survived by their three daughters, Gloria (Richard) McNeill of Clearwater, Fla., Marsha (Ron) Jean of Altoona, Iowa and Glenda (George) Johnson of Portage, Wis. Glenn leaves behind nine grandchildren, Angela Breuing, Steph Horton & Brian McNeill of Minn., Scott & Todd Jean of Iowa. Marc Weier, Melissa Kirk, Jody Myers and Kevin Johnson of Wis. He was blessed with 25 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
He is also survived by brother, Gene (Carol) Potterton of Dodgeville, Wis.; and a sister, Mary Murphy of Monona, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Thelma Symons.
In May 2007, he married Betty Kinney and they had 14 happy years together. She survives Glenn in addition to her three children, Martin Kinney, Bonnie Perrin and Russell Kinney; plus Betty’s seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Hamilton Park Place, Dr. Blohm and Agrace Hospice Care for the loving care that was given to Glenn.
A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 at the FIRST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 400 Doty St. in Mineral Point, Wis. starting at 9:30 a.m.
An Odd Fellow tribute will honor Glenn at 10:45 a.m. The service will then start at 11 a.m. Following the service, graveside services will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point with a lunch following.
Gorgen Funeral Home
