Powers, Josephine Ann

DURHAM, N.C./MAUSTON - Josephine Ann Powers, aged 79, died peacefully in her home in Durham, N.C., on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Jo, as she was known, was born in Mauston on Sept. 21, 1940, to Edward and Geraldine (Noonan) Moriarty, the sixth of their seven children.

After graduating from Madonna High School in Mauston in 1958, she attended Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee, graduating from there in 1962 with a BS in Nutrition and Dietetics and worked as a dietician in Chicago, Ill. and Madison. She married Mark J. Powers in Mauston on June 13, 1964 and they had 2 children.

Jo was an accomplished artist for many years and an active member of the local art association in Chatham Township, N.J., one of the many places she and Mark lived in their 56 years of married life. Jo also loved to garden and was a superb cook, leaving her family with memories of many wonderful meals. Jo's energy never flagged - she never liked to sit still - and she used her energy and artistic eye to enhance everything she touched.

Jo is survived by her husband, Mark, her son, Jim [Karin], of Bridgewater, N.J., and her daughter Sheila of Bellevue, Wash. She is also survived by her grandsons, Keith and TJ, her brother, Raymond [Alice] Moriarty of Mauston, sister Peggy Burke, of Peoria, Ill. and sister Patricia Schenk of Lake Geneva and many nieces and nephews.