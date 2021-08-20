Praedel, Mildred M.

FOX LAKE - Mildred M. Praedel, age 96, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at her home in Fox Lake, with her daughter and granddaughter by her side.

Visitation for Mildred will be at GOOD SHEPHERD EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH in Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Funeral services will follow at church on Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Mark Reichert officiating. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens.

Mildred was born on June 29, 1925, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to the late Julius and Martha (nee Kachelski) Liebig. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, she worked as an operator at the phone company. On May 26, 1951, she was united in marriage with Roger E. Praedel. He preceded her in death in 1988.

Mildred took pleasure in a simple life. She was devoted wife and mother. She loved to walk, be it to the grocery store or to visit family and friends. She loved her church and the people she worshipped with. She loved birds. She was always happy and in a good mood, and she loved to sing.