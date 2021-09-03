Prechel, Frances

BEAVER DAM - Frances M. "Fran" Prechel, age 73, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at home.

Fran was born on Feb. 7, 1948, in Beaver Dam, the daughter of Frank T. and Myrtle (Wiese) VanBever. She was united in marriage to Richard L. Prechel Sr. on Sept. 16, 1967. She was very caring and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She persevered through 20 years of dialysis, while always putting others' needs ahead of herself. In her free time, she enjoyed playing computer games and watching older TV shows.

Fran is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Prechel Sr. of Beaver Dam; children, Laura (Joe) Dunham of Beaver Dam, Richard Prechel Jr. of Beaver Dam, Brian (Jessica) Prechel of Waupun and Stephanie (Dustin) Burckardt of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Britni (Tony), Colton, Chance, Logan, Damien, Malechi, Lycan, Bramuel and Westyn; four step-grandchildren, Austin, Hailey, Tayla, and Kayden; great-grandchildren, Parker, Darwin and Justin; brothers, Frank "Butch" (Pat Holbach) VanBever of Waupun and Gorman (Sunny) VanBever; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Allysha Dunham; brothers, Larry and John VanBever; sister, Sharen Warber; and other relatives.