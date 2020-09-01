Premo, Hazel M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PARDEEVILLE - Hazel M. Premo, 75, of Pardeeville, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1944 in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., the daughter of Harry and Eleanor Jackson.

Hazel graduated from Saratoga High School in 1963. She was employed in the grocery business for many years as a grocery store merchandiser. She was active in the Columbia County Homemaker's Organization, Portage Women's Civic League, a volunteer mother in 4-H and at the Pardeeville School District. She was united in marriage to Jay Premo Feb. 19, 1966 and they celebrated 54 years together. Hazel enjoyed birdwatching, camping, and reading.

Survivors include her husband Jay; sons Tony (Linda) Premo and Shawn (Melanie) Premo; grandchildren Andy Premo, Cody Premo (Kristin Malueg), Chloe Premo, Caleb Premo, and Claire Premo, and sister Emily Keech. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Jim, Bill and Joe; sisters Sally, Franny, Eleanor "Tootie", and Rachel.

Private memorial services will be held. Live streaming may be viewed Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at https://youtu.be/04GV1n9D0N0. Family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the National Wildlife Federation, The Nature Conservancy, or the National Audubon Society. Mom, you will be missed every day! We love you and thank you for your loving devotion to Jay and your family. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.