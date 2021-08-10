Preston, Irene Katherine

PARDEEVILLE – Irene Katherine Preston, age 86, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Portage.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the temporary site of ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH (2652 Murphy Road, Portage). Private inurnment will follow while attendees make their way to the Portage Masonic Lodge located at 205 DeWitt Street. Visitation will be at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of Mass.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)