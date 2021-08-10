 Skip to main content
Preston, Irene Katherine
Preston, Irene Katherine

PARDEEVILLE – Irene Katherine Preston, age 86, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Portage.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, at the temporary site of ST. MARY OF THE IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH (2652 Murphy Road, Portage). Private inurnment will follow while attendees make their way to the Portage Masonic Lodge located at 205 DeWitt Street. Visitation will be at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of Mass.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

