Preston, Irene Katherine

PARDEEVILLE – Irene Katherine Preston, age 86, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Portage.

Irene was born on February 15, 1935, in Hermansville, Mich., the daughter of John and Agnes (Bronczyk) Stockero. Her family moved to Manitowoc in 1941, and later to Milwaukee, where she graduated from West Division High School in 1953.

Irene met her husband-to-be, Richard Preston, in 1950. They were married on October 1, 1955. Richard was in the Air Force, to be stationed in England. She joined him there in February 1956. The family moved back to Milwaukee in 1958 and then to Poynette in 1961.

Irene and Richard were members of St. Thomas Church. She was a coordinator of the Red Cross Blood Mobile and member of the “Cheerie Bees” quilting club.

She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Steven (Elaine) Preston, Susan (Randy) Brue, Patrick Preston; her grandchildren, Katie (Ryan) France, Matt (Emma) Brue, Keegan Preston, Madeline Preston; her great-grandchildren, Marlaina, Charlene, Felicia, Reese; and her brother, Raymond Stockero.

Funeral services will be held and announced at a later date.