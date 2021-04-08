 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preston, Paula S.
0 entries

Preston, Paula S.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Paula S. Preston, age 48, passed away unexpectedly at her Beaver Dam home on Saturday, April 3, 2021. She was born on April 28, 1972, in Waupun, to Harvey and Sherry (Levey) Oosterhouse.

Paula loved life. When she entered the room, she was immediately the center of attention. She loved to laugh, loved pets, loved to cook, loved fishing, loved to travel, and she loved to share her passion for music through her gifted talents at the piano keyboard. But most of all, she cherished her children.

Paula is survived by her parents, Harvey and Sherry Oosterhouse; brother, Paul (Marie) Oosterhouse; her children, Nathan and Shelbee Preston; nephew and nieces, Paul Anthony Oosterhouse, Alexys Oosterhouse, Nikki and Ashley Kwakkel; and numerous other friends and family.

A memorial service for Paula will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12 at the UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – 199 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun. Visitation will take place on Monday at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Preston, Paula S.

Paula S. Preston

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What can you do after vaccination?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News