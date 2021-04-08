Preston, Paula S.

BEAVER DAM - Paula S. Preston, age 48, passed away unexpectedly at her Beaver Dam home on Saturday, April 3, 2021. She was born on April 28, 1972, in Waupun, to Harvey and Sherry (Levey) Oosterhouse.

Paula loved life. When she entered the room, she was immediately the center of attention. She loved to laugh, loved pets, loved to cook, loved fishing, loved to travel, and she loved to share her passion for music through her gifted talents at the piano keyboard. But most of all, she cherished her children.

Paula is survived by her parents, Harvey and Sherry Oosterhouse; brother, Paul (Marie) Oosterhouse; her children, Nathan and Shelbee Preston; nephew and nieces, Paul Anthony Oosterhouse, Alexys Oosterhouse, Nikki and Ashley Kwakkel; and numerous other friends and family.

A memorial service for Paula will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 12 at the UNITED METHODIST CHURCH – 199 E. Jefferson Street, Waupun. Visitation will take place on Monday at the church from 3 p.m. until the time of service.