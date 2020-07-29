Preuss, Ruth Mary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN - Ruth Mary Preuss, age 91 of Waupun, Wis., passed away at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wis., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Ruth was born on Feb. 17, 1929, in Elroy, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Gertrude (Lange) Preuss. She attended rural schools in Vernon and Juneau Counties and graduated from Elroy High School in 1947. She attended Juneau County Normal School for two years, graduating in 1949, and continued her education during summer sessions at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, receiving her Bachelor of Education degree in 1959. Ruth taught at Palmyra and Merrill schools in Juneau County, and then taught first grade for 32 years at Washington School in Waupun. She retired from teaching in 1989.

Ruth belonged to the Waupun Lioness Club and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. At Immanuel Lutheran, she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and confirmation classes. She also served on the church council and various committees. She especially enjoyed making quilts for Lutheran World Relief. In 2008 Ruth moved to Beaver Dam, Wis., and transferred church membership to First Lutheran. There she continued to engage in bible study, prayer shawl ministry, and quilting for LWR.