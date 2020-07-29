Preuss, Ruth Mary

WAUPUN - Ruth Mary Preuss, age 91 of Waupun, Wis., passed away at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, Wis., on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Ruth was born on Feb. 17, 1929, in Elroy, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Gertrude (Lange) Preuss. She attended rural schools in Vernon and Juneau Counties and graduated from Elroy High School in 1947. She attended Juneau County Normal School for two years, graduating in 1949, and continued her education during summer sessions at the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse, receiving her Bachelor of Education degree in 1959. Ruth taught at Palmyra and Merrill schools in Juneau County, and then taught first grade for 32 years at Washington School in Waupun. She retired from teaching in 1989.
Ruth belonged to the Waupun Lioness Club and was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. At Immanuel Lutheran, she taught Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, and confirmation classes. She also served on the church council and various committees. She especially enjoyed making quilts for Lutheran World Relief. In 2008 Ruth moved to Beaver Dam, Wis., and transferred church membership to First Lutheran. There she continued to engage in bible study, prayer shawl ministry, and quilting for LWR.
Ruth was a member of the Dodge County Area Retired Educators Association; the Wisconsin Retired Educators Association; the Wisconsin Education Association Council (Retired); and the National Education Association Council (Retired). She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, and playing cards.
Ruth is survived by her nieces Tonja Olson (Sparta, Wis.) and Kristi (Sam) Simmons (Rochester, Minn.); Great Niece Caroline Simmons (Rochester); and Great Nephews Christopher (Melissa) Olson and their daughters Emma, Katherine, and Anna (Arlington Heights, Ill.), Benjamin Simmons (Seattle, Wash.), and Lev Simmons (Madison, Wis.). She was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers – Gerald (Doris), Carl (Cora), Leonard, Marvin, and Walter – and two sisters – Lucille Preuss and Verna (Bobby) Null.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
