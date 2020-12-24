Pribbenow, Marie E. (Thayer)

POYNETTE/PORTAGE – Marie E. Pribbenow, nee Thayer, age 94, of Poynette, passed away peacefully at Our House Senior Living in Portage on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020.
Marie was born on Sept. 21, 1926, in Portage, the daughter of Ervin and Mary (Moungey) Thayer. She married William Pribbenow. Marie worked for Del Monte. She was a member of the Poynette United Methodist Church. Marie enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading the paper, socially meeting with friends at Clarks (Cozy Café), keeping in touch with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she loved being an Honorary Fireman of the Poynette Fire Department.
She is survived by her daughter, Terrie (Gary) Kurtz of Lodi; sisters, Celia Thayer Forsty of Kewaunee, and Kathy (Denny) Roseleip of Portage; grandchildren, Christopher W. (Jesse Habish) Kurtz of Cross Plains, Christina M. (Brian) Lewison of Abbotsford, and Crystal L. (Garrett) Kurtz Glenn of Lodi; great-grandchildren, Alexander Kurtz, Emma Kurtz, Zachary Nonn, Marlin Pogodginski, Bridgett Pogodginski, Margo Lynn Pogodginski, Zion Kurtz and McKinley Kurtz; nieces and nephews, Barbara (Bobbie) Dunn Shore of Madison, Rosanne (Deon) Dunn Burgard of Pardeeville, Rick (Sheila Voss) Dunn of Madison/DeForest and Lani (Bill) Forsty Swanson of Kewaunee; close friends, Hubert, Joan and Albert; friends from (Clarks) Cozy Café and many more friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William (BJ) Pribbenow in 1976; sister, Elaine (Jack) Dunn; brother-in-law, Marvin Forsty; nephew, Dennis Roseleip; and Tammy Forsty Pobjoy.
A family service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Poynette Fire Department or Agrace Hospice.
The family would like to thank the staff at Our House in Portage and Agrace Hospice (especially Nurse Kelly) for their care and support.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)