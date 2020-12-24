Pribbenow, Marie E. (Thayer)

Marie was born on Sept. 21, 1926, in Portage, the daughter of Ervin and Mary (Moungey) Thayer. She married William Pribbenow. Marie worked for Del Monte. She was a member of the Poynette United Methodist Church. Marie enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading the paper, socially meeting with friends at Clarks (Cozy Café), keeping in touch with grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she loved being an Honorary Fireman of the Poynette Fire Department.

She is survived by her daughter, Terrie (Gary) Kurtz of Lodi; sisters, Celia Thayer Forsty of Kewaunee, and Kathy (Denny) Roseleip of Portage; grandchildren, Christopher W. (Jesse Habish) Kurtz of Cross Plains, Christina M. (Brian) Lewison of Abbotsford, and Crystal L. (Garrett) Kurtz Glenn of Lodi; great-grandchildren, Alexander Kurtz, Emma Kurtz, Zachary Nonn, Marlin Pogodginski, Bridgett Pogodginski, Margo Lynn Pogodginski, Zion Kurtz and McKinley Kurtz; nieces and nephews, Barbara (Bobbie) Dunn Shore of Madison, Rosanne (Deon) Dunn Burgard of Pardeeville, Rick (Sheila Voss) Dunn of Madison/DeForest and Lani (Bill) Forsty Swanson of Kewaunee; close friends, Hubert, Joan and Albert; friends from (Clarks) Cozy Café and many more friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, William (BJ) Pribbenow in 1976; sister, Elaine (Jack) Dunn; brother-in-law, Marvin Forsty; nephew, Dennis Roseleip; and Tammy Forsty Pobjoy.