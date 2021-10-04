Pribnow, Ardis H.

HORICON—Ardis H. Pribnow, age 91, of Horicon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 30, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison.

Ardis was born the daughter of Paul and Selma (Billings) Budahn on Jan. 12, 1930. She was baptized in Jan. of 1930 at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Mayville and later confirmed in June 11, 1944 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (River Church) in the township of Theresa. She was united in marriage to Wilmer P. Pribnow on June 9, 1951 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church (River Church) in the township of Theresa. She had worked as a custodian for the Horicon School District and also for the Stokely Canning Factory. Ardis also worked with her son, Gary, at Pribnow’s Maple Inn in Ashippun where she was affectionally known as Grandma by everyone there.

Ardis was a member of St. Stephen Evangelical Lutheran Church in Horicon where she was a member of the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild. She also volunteered as a Den Mother for the Boy Scouts and enjoyed cooking for the Lions Dinners.